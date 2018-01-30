Latest industry research report on: Global Organic Spices Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Spices are obtained from various parts of the tree like bark, root, stem, and others. They have several applications. They are often used as flavoring agents, coloring agents, preservatives, and for other purposes. Organic spices refer to the spices that do not use harmful chemicals, pesticides, and fertilizers in their production process. Organic spices do not include spices that are modified genetically to increase yield.

Technavios analysts forecast the global organic spices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic spices market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Organic Spices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Earthen delight

Frontier Natural Product Co-op

ORGANIC SPICES

Rapid Organic

Sapthsathi Organic Agriculture Project (S.O.A.P)

Other prominent vendors

Live Organics

Starwest botanicals

Salzhaus’l Himalaya -Kristallsalz

The Spice Hunter

Yogi Botanicals

Market driver

Health and wellness properties of spices

Market challenge

Premium pricing of organic spices

Market trend

Increasing demand for fair trade organic spices

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

