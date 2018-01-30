Latest industry research report on: Global Ink Resins Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Ink resins are generally used in the production of printing inks. They are used in ink pigments and dispersion of the inks to change the physical and chemical properties of ink. The most significant properties that ink resins should possess are stability, good surface appearance, glossy finish, flow, solvency, and dilatability. Resins are a part of the composition of printing inks. Resins are used depending upon the type of ink technology, printing system, and the end-user applications.
Technavios analysts forecast the global ink resins market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ink resins market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from the sales of various applications of ink resins.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Ink Resins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Arakawa Chemical Industries
BASF
Evonik Industries
Royal DSM
The Dow Chemical
Other prominent vendors
allnex group
CASKYD INDUSTRIAL RESINS AND CHEMICALS
Crescent Chemicals
D.R.Coats Ink & Resins
DIC
IGM Resins
Indulor Chemie
Kane International Corporation
Kausik Printing INK
MACRO POLYMERS
Resinall
SETCO CHEMICALS
Vil Resins
Market driver
Increasing demand for flexible packaging in China
Market challenge
Adverse effects of cost
Market trend
Growth of UV-cured resins in the production of 3D printing
