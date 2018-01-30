Latest industry research report on: Global Ink Resins Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Ink resins are generally used in the production of printing inks. They are used in ink pigments and dispersion of the inks to change the physical and chemical properties of ink. The most significant properties that ink resins should possess are stability, good surface appearance, glossy finish, flow, solvency, and dilatability. Resins are a part of the composition of printing inks. Resins are used depending upon the type of ink technology, printing system, and the end-user applications.

Technavios analysts forecast the global ink resins market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ink resins market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from the sales of various applications of ink resins.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Ink Resins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Arakawa Chemical Industries

BASF

Evonik Industries

Royal DSM

The Dow Chemical

Other prominent vendors

allnex group

CASKYD INDUSTRIAL RESINS AND CHEMICALS

Crescent Chemicals

D.R.Coats Ink & Resins

DIC

IGM Resins

Indulor Chemie

Kane International Corporation

Kausik Printing INK

MACRO POLYMERS

Resinall

SETCO CHEMICALS

Vil Resins

Market driver

Increasing demand for flexible packaging in China

Market challenge

Adverse effects of cost

Market trend

Growth of UV-cured resins in the production of 3D printing

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

