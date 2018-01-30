Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “High Availability Server Market“

Both large and medium-sized companies are competing against one another in the global market for high availability servers. In order to stay ahead of the game, they are focusing hard on configuring high availability server into system infrastructure that will provide better features by improving the skill sets supported by these servers.

A properly designed high availability server offers minimum processing latency and maximum uptime by means of hardware redundancy feature, which serves to lower the risk of hardware failure. This advantage has led to its swift uptake by the banking and financial institutions and the retail sector that needs to store vast amounts of data and access those quickly, efficiently, and securely. Because of this and also the constant thrust on product development along with the expansion in the data center equipment market, the global market for high availability servers has been expanding at a healthy clip.

Expensiveness of high availability server and steep cost of its maintenance, on the flip side, is serving to hinder its market’s growth. Besides, the fact that not many are aware of its uses, is also acting as a deterrent to the market.

Global high availability server market to expand at a robust CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$12,306.9 mn by 2025 from US$4,105.0 mn in 2015.

Banking, Financial Services, and Manufacturing Drives Growth Primarily

The global high availability server market can be segmented on the basis of service sector into banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, retail, medical and healthcare, government, and manufacturing. The BFSI sector, of them, is at the forefront of driving sales as it needs to store massive volumes of data and access them continuously without any glitch for its smooth functioning and a high availability server is nothing but a secured pool storage. The BFSI segment accounted for 19% share in the market in 2016.

Going forward, the BFSI segment will likely outpace most other segments in terms of growth rate because of the little risk of system failure or downtime in high availability servers.

Greater Installed Base in Crucial Industries Makes North America Market Leader

From a geographical perspective, North America dominates the global market for high availability server with a leading share on the back of multinational players trying to tap into the promising U.S. and Canada markets. The phenomenal growth in the market in the region has also been brought about by greater installed base and deep penetration of high availability servers in crucial end-use industries of IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, e-commerce, etc. In 2016, North America accounted for a substantial 42% of the market share in the global high availability server market.

Going forward, the market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise at a solid 13.0% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 because of the continued innovations in technology and expansion in data center equipment market, particularly in China.

In Europe, high uptake of advanced cloud based technologies and presence of multinational firms, particularly in the nations of the U.K. and Germany, needing high availability solutions, has majorly boosted the market for high availability server.

Some of the key players in the high availability server market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Dell Inc., Stratus Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. and Unisys Global Technologies, and CenterServ International Ltd.

