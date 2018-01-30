The recently published report titled Global Herbal Medicinal Products Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Herbal Medicinal Products market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Herbal Medicinal Products Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Herbal Medicinal Products market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Herbal Medicinal Products market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Herbal Medicinal Products market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Research Report 2018

1 Herbal Medicinal Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Herbal Medicinal Products

1.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Segment By Product Type

1.2.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Product Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Production Market Share By Product Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Ayurvedic Medicines

1.2.4 Homeopathic Medicines

1.2.5 Chinese Medicines

1.2.6 Aromatherapy Products

1.3 Herbal Medicinal Products Segment By Form

1.3.1 Capsules/Tablets

1.3.2 Powder

1.3.3 Syrups

1.3.4 Oils and Ointment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Segment by Application

1.4.1 Herbal Medicinal Products Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.4.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.4.4 Mail Order Pharmacies

1.4.5 E-commerce

1.5 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Herbal Medicinal Products (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Herbal Medicinal Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Herbal Medicinal Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Herbal Medicinal Products Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Blackmores Limited

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Blackmores Limited Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Sanofi-Aventis Healthcare PTY Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Sanofi-Aventis Healthcare PTY Ltd. Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Arkopharma SA

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Arkopharma SA Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Nutraceutical Corporation

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Nutraceutical Corporation Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 STADA Arzneimittel AG

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 STADA Arzneimittel AG Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Integria Healthcare

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Integria Healthcare Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Boiron Group

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Boiron Group Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Young Living Essential Oils

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Young Living Essential Oils Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 NBTY Inc.

7.12 Arizona Natural Products

7.13 Ricola Ltd.

7.14 Indfrag Limited

7.15 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7.16 Hahnemann Laboratories, Inc

7.17 Potter’s Herbals

7.18 Pharmavite LLC

7.19 Twinlab Corporation

7.20 A Nelson & Co Ltd

8 Herbal Medicinal Products Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Herbal Medicinal Products Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Herbal Medicinal Products

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Herbal Medicinal Products Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Herbal Medicinal Products Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

