According to a new report Global Gesture Recognition Market, published by KBV research, the Global Gesture Recognition Market size is expected to reach $21.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Capacitive/Electric Field Touchless Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 22.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Infrared Array Market. Additionally, the North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Ultrasonic Technology Market.
The Consumer Electronics market holds the largest market share in Global Gesture Recognition Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.1 % during the forecast period. The Automotive market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the Healthcare market would garner market size of $3,082.9 million by2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/gesture-recognition-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Gesture Recognition Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), Apple Inc., eyeSight Technologies Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sony Corporation (SoftKinetic), and Synaptics Incorporated.
Global Gesture Recognition Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Touchless
Capacitive/Electric Field
Infrared Array
Ultrasonic Technology
2D Camera-Based Technology
Others
Touch Based
Multi-Touch System
Motion Gesture
By Vertical
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America Gesture Recognition Market Size
US Gesture Recognition Market Size
Canada Gesture Recognition Market Size
Mexico Gesture Recognition Market Size
Rest of North America Gesture Recognition Market Size
Europe Gesture Recognition Market
Germany Gesture Recognition Market
UK Gesture Recognition Market
France Gesture Recognition Market
Russia Gesture Recognition Market
Spain Gesture Recognition Market
Italy Gesture Recognition Market
Rest of Europe Gesture Recognition Market
Asia Pacific Gesture Recognition Market
China Gesture Recognition Market
Japan Gesture Recognition Market
India Gesture Recognition Market
South Korea Gesture Recognition Market
Singapore Gesture Recognition Market
Malaysia Gesture Recognition Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Gesture Recognition Market
LAMEA Gesture Recognition Market
Brazil Gesture Recognition Market
Argentina Gesture Recognition Market
UAE Gesture Recognition Market
Saudi Arabia Gesture Recognition Market
South Africa Gesture Recognition Market
Nigeria Gesture Recognition Market
Rest of LAMEA Gesture Recognition Market
Companies Profiled
Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)
Apple Inc.
eyeSight Technologies Ltd.
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Corporation
Microchip Technology Incorporated
Microsoft Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
Sony Corporation (SoftKinetic)
Synaptics Incorporated
