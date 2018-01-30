Latest industry research report on: Global Bio-Polyamide Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Bio-polyamide (bio-PA) is an amide polymer, which is manufactured from renewable or bio-based raw materials. Bio-PAs are mainly derived from sebacic acids, commonly found in castor oil. The emphasis of the modern polymer science is on the production of polymers from renewable resources. Of the biopolymers presently known to the chemical industry, bio-polyamides (bio-PAs) are known as one of the most sophisticated biopolymers derived from renewable plant sources. The use of sustainable products is on the rise. It has impacted the consumer behavior in terms of opting for eco-friendly products. Thus, several players in the market are opting for sustainable, eco-friendly bio-PA production processes. Most of these bio-based PAs are made from sebacic acid, which is derived from castor oils.
Technavios analysts forecast the global bio-polyamide (BIO-PA) market to grow at a CAGR of 11.52% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bio-polyamide (BIO-PA) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of bio-PA products used in automotive, electrical and electronics, and packaging sectors.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Bio-Polyamide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Arkema
Asahi Kasei
BASF
DSM
Evonik Industries
Other prominent vendors
Domo Chemicals
LANXESS
SABIC
Solvay
Simona
Market driver
Increased demand from automotive sector
Market challenge
Lack of raw material suppliers
Market trend
Growing spending on R&D
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
