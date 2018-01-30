Latest industry research report on: Global Badminton Shuttlecock Feeder Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Badminton is the second-most popular racquet sport after tennis. The sport is widely played across the globe; however, it is very popular in APAC and Europe. A shuttlecock feeder is a shuttlecock-throwing machine and is provided to permit a delivery of successive shuttlecocks at varying frequencies, speeds, and trajectories. The machine includes a shuttlecock dispenser, a feeding mechanism, and an ejecting unit.

Technavios analysts forecast the global badminton shuttlecock feeder market to grow at a CAGR of 3.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global badminton shuttlecock feeder market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Badminton Shuttlecock Feeder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Badenko

dksportbot.com

SIBOASI

XK Sports dksportbot.com

Market driver

Increasing number of badminton tournaments

Market challenge

Lack of required infrastructure and popularity

Market trend

Rising interest in badminton among children

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

