Crankshafts are used to convert the reciprocating motion of the pistons to the rotatory motion and provide power to the flywheel which further spins the wheels. Mainly there are three types of crankshafts according to manufacturing processes such as forged steel crankshafts, cast iron/steel crankshafts, and machined billet crankshafts which are used in different areas such as passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.
Technavios analysts forecast the global automotive crankshaft market to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive crankshaft market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Automotive Crankshaft Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Arrow Precision
Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler
Rheinmetall
NSI Crankshaft
Sandvik
TIANRUN CRANKSHAFT
Thyssenkrupp
Other prominent vendors
Bharat Forge
Crower Cams & Equipment
Farndon Engineering
Kellogg Crankshaft Company
Liaoning
Lunati
Winberg Crankshafts
Market driver
Decline in steel prices
Market challenge
Increase in demand/adoption of electric vehicles
Market trend
Fillet hardening of crankshaft
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
