AR advertising: The AR technology combines the VR and image recognition technologies to offer a real-world experience to the customers in the advertising industry. The AR technology makes the consumer remember an experience or action related to a particular product, and it allows the viewer to manipulate a computer-generated 3D representation of the product. Hence, it is popularly being used in advertising and marketing. It also allows a more interactive experience, possibly leading to an improved retention of the product information.

Technavios analysts forecast the global augmented reality for advertising market to grow at a CAGR of 30.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global augmented reality for advertising market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the major stakeholders in the global AR market for advertising.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Catchoom

Wikitude

Other prominent vendors

BBDO

Google

Leo Burnett

McCANN

Metaio

NGRAIN

PTC

Total Immersion

Zappar

Market driver

Affordable advertising

Market challenge

Need for a standard AR application

Market trend

Increased mobile AR advertising

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

