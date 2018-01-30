Globally, the market for ATV and UTV vehicles has been growing on a swift pace on the back of growing trend of outdoor recreational activities across the globe, increasing number of power sports events organized in different parts of the world and growing trend for off-road trips and vacations to remote locations. Besides these factors, technological upgrades in ATV and UTV vehicle to make it more safe and comfortable for the riders is impelling growth in the market.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global ATV and UTV Vehicle Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Engine Displacement, By Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” global market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.26% during 2017 – 2023.

Application wise, use of ATV and UTVs is prominently in sports activities like drag race, rally and cross country races. Additionally, rising demand for cheaper alternatives for traditional farming machines is fueling the rise in growth of the ATV and UTV vehicles. Amongst the regions, Americas accounts for the largest share in the global market in 2016. Prominent trend of power sports along with continuously growing outdoor recreational activities trend in countries like United States and Canada is backing the robust use of ATV and UTV vehicles in the Americas region. Moreover, inception of power sports along with increasing disposable income in counties like India and China of Asia-Pacific region is keeping the global ATV and UTV vehicles market growing.

The report titled, “Global ATV and UTV Vehicle Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Engine Displacement, By Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global ATV and UTV Vehicle Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global ATV and UTV vehicle market.

http://azothanalytics.com/report/automotive-transportation/global-atv-and-utv-market-volume-value-analysis-by-displacement-400-cc-400-800-cc-800-cc-by-application-sports-utility-others-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-forecast-to-2022-r15149

