Latest industry research report on: Global Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Fire protection systems (FPS) are one of the most essential requirements on board aircraft. The impact of fire breakouts can be significantly reduced using smoke detection and fire extinguishing systems as evacuation during flight is impossible. Smoke detectors are usually installed in cabin, crew rest compartments, lavatories, galley complexes, purser work stations, business centers, and video control centers. A dedicated smoke detection system, in some cases, is not installed in the main cabin as cabin crew and passengers can perceive smoke in such areas.
Technavios analysts forecast the global aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, sales, volume, retrofit, and aftermarket services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers
Diehl Stiftung
Meggitt
Siemens
UTC Aerospace Systems
Other prominent vendors
Amerex
FFE Limited
Gielle
H3R Aviation
Ventura Aerospace
Market driver
Increasing global aircraft fleet
Market challenge
Delays in aircraft delivery
Market trend
Implementation of fiber optics to prevent fire hazards on board
