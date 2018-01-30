Latest industry research report on: Global Agricultural Biologicals Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Agricultural biologicals assist the methods of enhancing productivity in different ways. One of them is the development of biopesticides, which when applied to crops directly improve crop health and reduce further damage. This is achieved by reducing the occurrence of pests like bugs, mildew, and weeds that result in enormous damage to crops.

Technavios analysts forecast the global agricultural biologicals market to grow at a CAGR of 14.05% during the period 2017-2021 .

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global agricultural biologicals market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the market sales of biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers of various vendors in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Agricultural Biologicals Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

Bayer

ISAGRO

Novozymes

Other prominent vendors

Agrinos

CAMSON

Certis USA

Koppert

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

T.Stanes & Company

Valent BioSciences

Market driver

Increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides

Market challenge

Lack of awareness on agricultural biologicals

Market trend

Increased awareness and product knowledge of biostimulants

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

