Acaricides are pesticides used to kill ticks and mites that belong to the Arachnida group. These help animals fight against infectious diseases. These affect the nerves, and muscles of the parasites. Tick infestation causes physical harm to the animals, which further leads to huge losses for farmers. Acaricides with higher concentration can be harmful to humans, wildlife, and the environment. Ticks and mites transmit numerous diseases that severely affect cattle health. Tick-borne diseases such as theileriosis, heartwater, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis cause severe damage to cattle health.
Technavios analysts forecast the global acaricides market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acaricides market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Acaricides Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BASF
Bayer
DuPont
Merck
Platform Specialty Products
Other prominent vendors
Agricultural Chemicals (M)
Biostadt India
Ceva
Chemvet Industrial company
FMC Corporation
Gowan Company
Hektas
Indofil
K+N Efthymiadis
Melli Agro Chemical Company
Nissan Chemical Industries
OHP
Osha Chemical
Syngenta
T.J.C. CHEMICAL CO
UPL
Market driver
Increasing demand for acaricides in animal husbandry
Market challenge
High cost of raw materials
Market trend
Increasing focus on product launches by manufacturers
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
