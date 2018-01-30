Many cleaning products contain harmful chemicals that pose threats both to human health and the environment. Forte Commercial Cleaning, a company that provides commercial janitorial services in San Diego, California, uses green cleaning products and methods that do not present adverse effects.

Recent statistics showed that over $30 million worth of cleaning products flushed down the drain potentially contaminated drinking water sources and posed various health risks.

Health authorities such as the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics and the Endocrine Society revealed that widespread and prolonged exposure to toxic chemicals found in household cleaning products had adverse effects on healthy human reproduction and hormones, respectively.

Common Toxic Chemicals in Cleaning Products

One common substance in cleaning products is phthalates, which serves as a bonding agent for chemicals and scents. Found in air fresheners and some scented cleaning agents, some form of phthalates have been “reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen,” based on studies done on the substances. Other forms of phthalates were linked to lower IQ levels, fertility, attention deficit disorder, and other behavioral disorders.

Another substance is lead, an element that occurs naturally. It is a highly toxic metal that also associated with ADHD, lower IQ levels, and developmental delay.

Mercury, another naturally occurring element found in household items and cleaners, can impact memory, attention, and cognitive skills upon in utero exposure. Adults exposed to lead, on the other hand, can suffer from cardiovascular illnesses, decreased kidney function, and fertility problems in both males and females, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Greener Approach to House Cleaning

Forte Commercial Cleaning, a company that provides commercial janitorial services in San Diego, California, uses green cleaning products and methods that are environmentally safe and do not pose risks to human health.

The company requires each of their team members to go through intensive training in green cleaning practices to avoid using toxic chemicals. They use the citric acid of various fruits that present great disinfecting properties.

According to Forte Commercial Cleaning: “Eco-friendly fruit based cleaning products rather than petroleum-based cleaning products help reduce the amount of airborne fumes being circulated through air ventilation systems.”

About Forte Commercial Cleaning

Forte Commercial Cleaning provides janitorial services to schools, restaurants, movie theaters, and other commercial establishments in the San Diego area. They use various green cleaning methods to lessen the adverse effects of cleaning to human health and the environment. They have extended their services to well-known names including Whole Foods, Chick-Fil-A, Ace Hardware, and American Eagle Outfitters.

To learn more about the company, visit www.forte-sandiego.com.