[SAN DIEGO, 1/31/2018] – According to a recent study, fitness centers can be a hotbed for germs. Forte Commercial Cleaning, a San Diego- based company, prevents helps prevent contamination and the spread of bacteria in gyms and sports complexes through effective cleaning services.

A Hotbed for Germs

A study commissioned by fitness resource FitRated revealed that many pieces of gym equipment were dirtier than a typical toilet seat or even a public bathroom faucet.

To test the levels of bacteria on common gym equipment, the researchers went to different gyms to swab three different equipment: exercise bikes, treadmills, and free weights. Based on the colony-forming units (CFUs) per square inch of every equipment, they found that exercise bikes have 39 times more bacteria than cafeteria trays, and free weights have up to 362 times more bacteria than toilet bowls.

Moreover, 70% of the bacteria found in the gym can be harmful to humans. These bacteria can be a source of nasty infections, from common colds to flu, fungi, and even Norovirus, a virus that causes gastroenteritis.

Keeping Gyms Clean and Healthy

Forte Commercial Cleaning caters to a wide range of commercial cleaning requirements, including comprehensive cleanups of gyms and sports complexes. The company’s services help gym owners make sure that bacteria will not compromise their clients’ health and fitness.

Their cleaning experts use proven techniques and solutions such as color-coded microfiber cleaning cloths and mops in preventing cross-contamination and the spread of bacteria. They give every cleaning project exceptional attention-to-detail, paying extra care to clean high-touch and high-traffic areas in the room.

