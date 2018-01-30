Killeen, TX/2018: Killeen is a fun filled place and a great city to explore. If you are in Killeen and searching for a shopping or specialty retail center, then you must checkout the online directory by Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce.

The online directory of chamber provides an extensive catalogue of shopping and retail centers in and around Killeen, TX. Interested parties can get instant access to the name of a business, its address, contact information and website links.

About The Chamber –

Chamber has been dedicatedly working to support business and community leaders in their endeavors to achieve economic prosperity. It is a member of renowned organizations such as ACCE (Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives), Association Of Defense Communities, Texas Association of Business, etc.

The directory comprises of 33 main categories and 40 sub-categories. It provides extensive details of the business members and comes with keyword and category navigation options. People can conduct a rapid search with the advanced search options provided. It also provides a list of discounts and coupons offered by the businesses on their website itself.

Why Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce?

It is an economic-development driven organization that aims to support businesses to bring forth economic prosperity

Hassle free search

Accuracy of information

Increases brand awareness as well as visibility

Helps people make better choice

Store house of extensive information about every member business

For more information on the shopping and specialty retail services, feel free to call at (254) 526-9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive, PO Box 548, Killeen, TX 76541. You can also log on to https://www.killeenchamber.com/