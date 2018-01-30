The latest report on Electronic Health Records Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Electronic Health Records Market by product type (web or cloud based EHR and client –server based EHR), by end users (hospital use and ambulatory use) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Electronic Health Records such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

An Electronic Health Record (EHR) is an electronic version of a patient’s medical history, that is maintained by the provider over time, and may include all of the key administrative clinical data relevant to that persons care under a particular provider, including demographics, progress notes, problems, medications, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, laboratory data and radiology reports The EHR automates access to information and has the potential to streamline the clinician’s workflow. The EHR also has the ability to support other care-related activities directly or indirectly through various interfaces, including evidence-based decision support, quality management, and outcomes reporting.

The global Electronic Health Records market was sized near USD 21.0 billion in 2016. The global electronic health records market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% during 2017-2023 and reach USD xx.x billion by 2023. Favorable government regulations and policies and, rising usage of mobile phones and tablets through which e-prescription can be accessed, improving patient’s safety concerns, and advanced technological tools owing EHR are considered to be the key factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, high cost associated with the installation of EHR and lack of skilled healthcare IT professionals are considered to be the prime factors restraining the growth of this market. Furthermore, the EHR software’s are anticipated to bring more opportunities to this market due to reduced medical errors, quick access to patient related data, increased patient participation and high development by healthcare service providers.

The report segments the electronic health records market by product type and by end users. Market segmentation based on product type includes web or cloud based EHR and client –server based EHR. Moreover, the global electronic health records market based on end users is segmented into hospital use and ambulatory use. The ambulatory use sub segment is further sub segmented into stand-alone facility, clinical use and retail pharmacy use.

Siemens Medical Solutions

GE Healthcare

MEDITECH

McKesson Corp.

NextGen Healthcare

Cerner Corp.

Epic Systems

Allscripts Helthcare Solutions

Cure MD

Dell

