DLB Infotech Pvt. Ltd. instigates a web portal ‘SSC24.in’, which is an optimum solution for all the aspects related to Staff Selection Commission recruitments and assessments.

Vast number of job seekers attempt the Staff Selection Commission examinations each year to embark their bright career in government sector. But, the lack of guidance and proper information makes it a hefty task for them to score well in the examinations. Government exams like SSC need special preparation, guidance and counselling. It is definitely a matter of one’s career and future, not merely a general educational test.

A brand new web portal ‘SSC24.in’ is introduced by DLB Infotech for all the advice and guidance related to Staff Selection Commission exams. The MD of the company Mr. Dinesh Godara says, “We are positive that this website will act as a one stop solution for all the information related to SSC. We have created this site to bestow our users with an effortless platform which is also informative and factual. So, now, you can be assured that all your doubts and queries have a decisive answer.” We know how frustrating it is to wander around the web in search of genuine information about something. Consequently, we have brought up this portal so that the visitors can save their time and utilize it in their preparation instead of going through various websites at the time.

SSC24.in has a user friendly design and interface, which accelerates seamless interaction of users with the website. The educational portal imparts all the correct & proper information, guidance and counselling for SSC examinations in all categories. To manifest the badge of ‘one stop solution’, the portal provides information akin to examinations, admit cards, results, preparation tips, syllabus and more. There is even a section for study material and videos which will succour in strengthening your preparation strategies for Staff Selection Commission assessments.

The website assures that all the information provided to our esteemed visitors is genuine and authentic. What makes this portal distinct from other sites is that it is focused absolutely on providing the material related to SSC’s various divisions like CHSL, CGL, CPO and others. Therefore, the information on SSC24.in is detailed and covers all the mainstream queries associated to Staff Selection Commission exams and recruitments. The company desires that the portal, with its great user complacency, becomes the solitary project in this scope by attracting lakhs of users in a couple of months.

