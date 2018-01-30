Distributed Antenna System Market, Technology (Carrier Wifi, Small Cell, SON), By Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor), By End-User (Public Venue, Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare) – Forecast 2016-2022

Market Scenario:

Distributed Antenna System can be defined as a network of spatially separated antennas that are connected to a transport medium such as fiber optic cable. It refers to a system that are utilized to provide wireless services within building. It is a shared infrastructure or neural host model which are used for expanding wireless networks footprints. Distributed Antenna System are the signal boosters used in both indoor and outdoor to strengthen the signal reception of cellular operators by removing the dead spots.

Raising internet penetration and growing number of smartphones and tablets users are some of the major driver factors for the growth of the distributed antenna system market. Emergence of next generation wireless market and the raising need of on-going connectivity is adding a fuel in the growth of the distributed antenna system market. Whereas, the high installation cost of distributed antenna system and lack of infrastructure are some the factors that acts as a restraints for the growth of the DAS market. For instance: the cost of the distributed network mainly depends on factors like frequency range and infrastructure type.

The company like CommScope Inc. offers numerous wired and wireless solutions globally. The company is intended to leverage a strong position in the field of wireless radio frequency network connectivity and is one of the leading provider of DAS solutions. The global Distributed Antenna Market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% and estimated to reach at market size of US ~$XX billion by the end of forecast period.

Study Objectives of Distributed Antenna markets Market.

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of theDistributed Antenna markets Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Distributed Antenna markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, coverage, and end-user.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Distributed Antenna.

Intended Audience

• Telecom Service providers

• Government Agencies

• Cellular Companies

• Research Institutes & Universities

• Small Cell Solution Providers

• Networking Infrastructure Providers

• Tower companies

• Third-party DAS system integrators

• In-building Solution Providers

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of Distributed Antenna are- Cobham Wireless (U.K.), CommScope, Inc. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), SOLiD, INC. (South Korea), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), KTS, Inc. (U.S.), ATEK Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), and AT&T (U.S.).

Segments:

The Distributed Antenna market has been segmented on the basis of-

By Technology – Carrier Wifi., Small Cell, Self-Organized Network.

By Coverage – Indoor and Outdoor.

By End-User – Public Venue, Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare, Education and Others

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna market with the largest market share due to growing demand of smartphones users and raising IoT technology in the region. Countries like U.S. Canada and Mexico are expected to be a major contributor of DAS market by the end of 2022. Whereas, the market of distributed antenna system in APAC is expected to exhibits the fastest growth rate by the end of 2022. The increasing deployment of 4G/LTE connections are some major factors that will supports the distributed antenna system market by the end of 2022.

