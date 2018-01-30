Global Automotive Windshield Market Information Report, By Position (Front and Rear), By Glass Type (Tempered and Laminated), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By End Market (OEMs and Aftermarket) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

Automotive windshield is one of the most crucial vehicle parts that have been gaining a lot of attention among the major vehicle manufacturers. Automotive industry has become one of the major revenue generating industries and has come up with several technological advancements in the last few years, automotive windshield being one of them. The global automotive windshield market has seen remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand in future is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~7.4% during the forecast period. Global automotive windshield market is expected to be very broad in the future. MRFR analysts have predicted that automotive industry is about to grow at a rapid pace. Also, the growth has received momentum due to the drastic rise in sales of passenger cars, and technological innovations.

The global automotive windshield market is poised to be at USD 14,270 million by 2023 at an estimated CAGR of 7.4% through the forecast period. This is due to several driving trends such as growing demand of passenger vehicles, growing urban population, increasing environment concerns, and rising disposable income of middle class population. The market has largely been benefiting from the changing paradigms in government regulations and end-users perspective towards enhanced safety in automobiles. In spite of a turbulence caused by the global economic slowdown of 2008, the automotive market gained back the pre-crisis annual growth rate in 2014.

For this study, the global automotive windshield market has been divided on the basis of position, glass type, vehicle type, end market, and regions. On the basis of position, the market has been segmented into front and rear. Among the positions, front placement has accounted the largest market share, in 2016.

On the basis of glass type, the market has been segmented as tempered and laminated. Among the glass type, tempered glass has accounted the largest market share in 2016. Over the years, it has been analyzed that the demand for tempered glass has shot up due to its superior properties. Tempered glass tends to be safer than other available substitutes. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Where, the passenger car is expected to lead the market followed by light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. On the basis of end market, the market has been segmented as OEMs and aftermarket. Where, the OEM is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Geographically, the global automotive windshield market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. This market has seen substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level until the end of the forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia Pacific has accounted the largest market for automotive windshield market followed by North America.

The prominent players in the automotive windshield market are Asahi Glass (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Xinyi Glass (China), Fuyao Glass Industry (China), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Vitro (Mexico), Dura Automotive (U.S.), Sisecam Group (Turkey), Magna International (Canada), Guardian Industries (U.S.), PPG Industries (U.S.), Shenzhen Benson Automobile (China) and others.

