SpyCrushers, a spy camera and hidden camera product online retailer recently announced the launch several of the newest spy cams on Amazon.com.

During a recent press conference held at SpyCrushers offices in Geneva, IL., Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers spoke to attendees about the launch.

“We are excited to have a retail partnership with Amazon. Our spy camera and hidden camera products are the perfect match for Amazon’s buyer’s market platform. We are adding our Pro Series 1080p 16GB Spy Pen Camera, our Clothes Hook Spy Camera , the Smiley Face Spy Camera Button and our 808 Car Keychain Spy Camera . All products are priced below $35, which make them very affordable,” said Anderson.

According to Anderson the product line is comprised of everyday looking products, but with a hidden camera or secret recording device covertly designed into it. For example, the spy pen camera works and looks like a normal executive style ball point pen but with a press of a button it has the ability to record 1080p HDF video, audio and take pictures. Each product has a micro camera implanted inside that operates whenever triggered.

Purchasers will have a 30 day money back or new replacement guarantee on all products. If customers are not completely satisfied with their SpyCrushers product they can contact the company through Amazon for resolution.

“Our customer support team is top notch. Any inquiry made is answered within 24 hours. For buyers who need help successfully operating their purchase we have product demonstration videos on our SpyCrushers website and YouTube Channel,” Anderson concluded.

Amazon shoppers can find the SpyCrushers product line when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.

Contact

Ericka Evans

Company: SpyCrushers

Address: Geneva, IL

Phone: 317-660-1338

Website: https://www.spycrushers.com/