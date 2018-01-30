Market Scenario:

Alcoholic is an odorless liquid obtained by fermentation of sugar. Various types of compounds are present in the alcohol. However, ethyl is considered to be food grade alcohol in maximum alcoholic beverages. Ethanol or Ethyl alcohol is manufactured through a natural process when the yeast transforms the sugar contained in fruit, cereals, and sugar-canes, into alcohol.

The global alcoholic beverages market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing per capita disposable income of the consumer in developed over the past few years. Also, the increasing purchasing power of the consumer in developing nation is considered to be the significant for the rising growth of alcoholic beverages in the near future. Also, the increasing youth population is anticipated to be one of the key factor for the substantial growth of alcoholic beverages market during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization in developing economies of Asia Pacific is also propelling the sales of alcoholic beverages in the upcoming decade.

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in the alcoholic beverages market are Anheuser Busch InBev. (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Accolade Wines (Australia), Beam-Suntory (U.S.), Constellation Brands (U.S.), Diageo Plc (U.K.), Heineken Holding Nv (Netherland).

Study Objectives of Alcoholic Beverages Market:

In depth analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by type, distribution channel and region

To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Key Findings:

Europe dominates the alcoholic beverages market followed by North America

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the alcoholic beverages market. India and China has shown huge potentials for alcoholic beverages market share during reviewed period of 2017-2023

Market Segments:

Alcoholic beverages market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of beer, distilled spirits, wine and others. Also, beer can be sub segmented such as ale, lager, and hybrid. Distilled spirits has been segmented such as rum, whiskey, vodka and others. Wine also has been segmented such as sparkling and fortified. Among the product type, distilled spirits is projected to retain its dominance during the review period of 2017-2023.

Alcoholic beverages is segmented on the basis of by distribution channel which comprises of store based, non-store based. Store based also has been segmented into Supermarkets & hyper markets, convenience stores, retailers and on premises. Among the distribution channel, store based is estimated to account maximum market proportion during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global alcoholic beverages market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the favorable demographic population. Among the Europe, Germany is estimated to account maximum market proportion during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher pace as compare to the other region. Especially China and India offer a lucrative opportunity in the Asia Pacific region for the Alcoholic beverages manufacturers.