The global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market is dominated by some of the key companies such as Philips Healthcare, Toshiba, Siemens Healthcare, and GE Healthcare. These top companies collective dominated the global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market by accounting for 39.4% in 2015. The global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market is highly dynamic and competitive in nature with many new companies aiming to enter the competition. Going forward, the demand for higher technology 3D/4D visualization systems is expected to increase, which will increase the level of competition. Transparency Market Research (TMR), in a new report on this global market, states that the market is expected to be affected by the presence of substitutes for 3D/4D visualization systems.

The global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market is predicted to reach US$3,280.0 mn by 2024. Based on platform, the global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market is expected to be dominated by the CT segment as this segment is predicted to reach US$954.5 by 2024. Considering the rising demand, key companies are expected to introduce new 3D and 4D visualization systems in the global market so as to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

Hospitals to Lead Demand for Advanced 3D/4D Visualization Systems

By end user, the global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market was led by the hospital segment in 2015 and this segment is predicted to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The hospital segment is expected to reach US$2,630.9 mn by 2024 owing to the rising number of hospitals demanding advanced 3D/4D visualization systems. Based on application, neurology led the global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market in 2015. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance by 2024, to reach US%875.8 mn. The rising use of 3D and 4D visualization systems for conducting oncology procedures is predicted to propel this segment. Based on region, North America dominated the global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market in 2015 and is predicted to maintain its dominance. The North America advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market is expected to reach US$1,052.9 by 2024.

Rising Medical Procedures to Propel Demand for 3D/4D Visualization Systems

The number of neurology, cardiology, oncology, and many other medical procedures is increasing in many of the emerging nations. “Medical procedures are conducted by using advanced quality 3D and 4D visualization systems, which is a boon for the global market,” says a TMR analyst. Advancements in the existing visualization systems and the rise in the demand for digitizing patient data are two of the other factors expected to benefit the global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market.

Emergence of 5D Technology can Challenge Global Market

The introduction of 5D visualization technology has become possible because of the introduction of advanced technology. This is expected to be the biggest challenge for the global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market. The high cost of equipment and the already existing investments in costly medical equipment can also hinder the growth of the global market for advanced 3D/4D visualization systems.

Untapped Market to Create Growth Opportunities

Emerging technologies and the untapped market can create new growth opportunities for the startups and key companies operating in the global advanced 3D/4D visualization systems market. The evolution of new advanced application for AV software is likely to benefit the global market for advanced 3D/4D visualization, says a TMR analyst.

This information is based on the findings of a report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016–2024.”

