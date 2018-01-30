After the overwhelming success of the previous conference in 2016, Flu and infectious Diseases-2018 scientific committee officially announcing “3rd International Conference on Flu and Emerging Infectious Diseases, Alabama, USA . Theme “Fighting Flu & Infections with Innovative Techniques” . Flu and infectious Diseases-2018 is a global platform to discuss and learn about different type of flu and infectious diseases.Flu and infectious Diseases-2018 is providing a global platform for research that affords new insights into Treatment of emerging infectious diseases, Pathology of flu and different type of infectious diseases, Different type of vaccination against emerging infectious diseases and their case studies, different type of diagnosis process for emerging infectious disease and flu. Join with Featured Speakers and Experts from USA, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific at 3rd International Conference on Flu and Emerging Infectious Diseases, Alabama, USA,which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.
