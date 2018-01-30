2018 Guangzhou International Paint&Coatings Fair(GPC2018)

Date: May 9th-11th.2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Waterborne Paint and Coating Enjoy a Promising Prospect in China

Since 2015, the unswerving attitude to ecological construction has profoundly fostered the environmental friendly industries. In the field of paint and coatings, the industry shifts into high gear towards waterborne coatings featuring environmental protection. It’s estimated that gross value of waterborne coatings solely will create more than 250 billions RMB in the following 5 years in china.

About GPC

Located in Guangdong province, where is the origin of China’s paint and coatings industry, GPC has been vowing its maximum efforts to boost industrial innovation as well as creating a platform for displaying the latest technologies or products, in view of Guangzhou being the major city in South China and the center city for international economy, finance and commerce. GPC2018 will be the second-to-none trade platform for China to go global, and for the foreigners to flood in!

Preview of GPC2018

GPC2018 is schedule to span over 50,000 sq.m., with 2500 booths to host prominent brand enterprises from home and broad and professional visitor groups for business cooperation and industry communication. A series of excellent concurrent activities will be held, including reception dinners for both exhibitors and buyers and other activities to create business opportunities.

Exhibition Scope

-Functional Coatings: waterborne coatings, solventless coatings, high solid coatings, powder coating, environmental protective coating, specialty coating, high performance coating, etc.

-Construction Coatings: latex exterior paint, wall paint, stone textured exterior paint, heat insulation coatings, thermal insulation coatings, waterproof coatings, fireproof, reflective coatings, oyster shell whiting coatings, anti-corrosion coatings, roof coatings, mildew resistant coatings, temperature-lower paint, etc.

-Ornamental Art Coatings: art coats, diatom ooze paint, latex interior paint, waterborne latex paint, ecological paint, wall art paint, textured paint, flexible coating, wood paint, metallic paint, embossing paint, etc.

-Raw Materials: natural resin, synthetic resin, paint pigment, solvent, filler, ink, agents, additives, and other chemicals.

-Chemicals: adhesives for ceramics, stone materials, wood, paneling, building structure, structure, wall paper, wall, multi-functional glue, sealants, waterproof agents, anti-rust materials, additives, interfacial agents, bonding agent, finishing agent, etc.

-Tools & Equipment: manufacturing and packaging equipment, printing machine, containers, test device, color atla, sprayer, coating tools, ornamental coating machine, sander, driller, label machine, tinting system, labs and other auxiliaries.

GPC2018 is now open for regisration. If you are interested, please sign up now as our exhibitor for the best positioned booth or as visitor for your free digital ticket!