Market Scenario:

ZigBee is a networking protocol based on the IEEE Standard 802.15 specification. ZigBee technology can also be described as a progression in the wireless technology. The increasing demand for energy saving wireless technologies is driving the ZigBee Market. ZigBee is developed to fulfill the need of low costs and low power wireless networks. ZigBee is used widely in different applications. ZigBee has various features as it allows wireless networking to connect several units to control through one button. ZigBee technology helps in monitoring activities and manipulating in better way. It supports various network topologies as point to point network, mesh network and others.

The study indicates that ZigBee has many benefits as low energy consumption, multichannel control systems, works on inexpensive batteries, redundant, improves comfort, secure, reliable, interoperable, low power and others. These benefits of ZigBee are responsible for the growth of market. ZigBee devices have low latency, which further reduces average current. This also one of the key driver for the ZigBee market.

As per a recent news, Samsung has introduced a new smart home hub called the Samsung Connect Home and a smart home app called Samsung Connect. The Wi-Fi hub would have built-in ZigBee, Z-Wave and Bluetooth 4.1 and is compatible with hundreds of third-party smart homes devices from the likes of Ring and Philips.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of ZigBee is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America would dominate the ZigBee market owing to factors such as industrial automation and home automation. The ZigBee market shows a steady and considerable growth in Europe. Asia Pacific ZigBee market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing awareness and rising demand for energy saving wireless technologies. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, Korea, India and others show major developments in home automation, due to which the study reveals that these countries would show a sudden hike in ZigBee market by the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the ZigBee Market are Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Digi International (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technology (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), GreenPeak Technologies (Netherlands) among others.

Study Objectives of ZigBee Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the ZigBee market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the ZigBee market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, technology and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the ZigBee

Segments:

ZigBee is market is segmented on the basis of ZigBee standards and application.

ZigBee market by ZigBee Standards:

ZigBee

ZigBee RF4CE

ZigBee PRO

ZigBee IP

ZigBee remote control 2.0

ZigBee 3.0

ZigBee market by Application:

Home Automation

Smart Energy

Telecommunication Services

Health Care

Retail Services

Others

