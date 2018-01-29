Pascagoula, MS – Zeal Boutique, a women’s apparel, accessories & shoes dealer based in Mississippi has extended its business reach to the neighboring state of Alabama with a new clothes store in Mobile city. The company has also added another shop in Ocean Springs in its home state.

After announcing its expansion plans on its website a few months ago, Zeal Boutique has lived up to its promise of opening additional stores in and beyond its home state of Mississippi. The fashion and women’s apparel company has unveiled two new shops in two different cities. One of the shops is situated in Mobile city in the neighboring state of Alabama, while the other one is located in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. This expansion move brings the total number of the company’s clothing boutiques to three. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, Zeal Boutique also runs a fully stocked online clothes shop on its website. Its ecommerce clothes store features a functional catalog showing its inventory and a fully secure shopping “bag” to ensure a convenient and safe 24/7 shopping experience.

Zeal Boutique has expanded its regional market reach to include the cities of Mobile, AL and Ocean Springs, MS. The clothes’ retailer is now offering its female customers multiple purchase options in two different states. The three stores will operate concurrently but each has a different operating schedule. The original shop in Pascagoula will be open every day from 10 am to 6 pm except for Sundays. The Mobile branch will operate from Monday to Saturday starting from 10:00 am-7:00 pm. The store will also be open from 1:00 pm up until 6:00 pm on Sunday. And lastly, the Ocean Springs store will be opened at 10 am and closed at 6 pm on Mondays & Tuesdays. It will open at the same time but close an hour late at 7 pm from Wednesday to Saturday. And now the Ocean Springs store will be on Sunday. Zeal Boutique will continue to post any other business developments and news on its website for all customers to see.

About Us

Zeal Boutique is a 5-year old company, which was founded as a hobby by two friends from Pascagoula, Mississippi. Since its establishment on the shore of the Mississippi Sound in 2012, the firm has grown impressively and it now boasts a total of three storefront branches and a fully fledged online shop. Zeal Boutique offers the latest in women’s fashion apparel, accessories, shoes, and jewelry in all its stores. It deals in prestigious designs from Big Star, UGG, HOBO, Erimish, Ronaldo, Steven, Kendra Scott, Lauren James, Southern Marsh, Corkcicle, Skosh, and many more. Further company information and details can be found at https://plus.google.com/u/0/+Shopzealboutique

Contact:

Krista Reed

Company: Zeal Boutique

Email: zealboutique@gmail.com

Website: http://www.shopzealboutique.com/

LOCATION: PASCAGOULA, MS

Address: 651 Delmas Avenue Pascagoula, MS 39567

Phone: (228) 205-2630

LOCATION: MOBILE, AL

Address: 2502 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL 36695

Phone: (251) 378-8195

LOCATION: OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

Address: 636 Washington Ave. Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Phone: (228) 205-2191