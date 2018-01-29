Water Repellent Agent prevents water entering into the applied substrate. Additionally, they are resistant to chemical attacks, ultraviolet (UV) light, and oxidation. These properties have major applications in the field of textiles, automobile, and construction end-user industries.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of the Water Repellent Agent Market are increasing concrete consumption, rising demand for water repellent medical fabrics and dressings, and increasing middle-class population may directly influence the textile trends over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization along with rising per capita disposable income in developed and emerging economies are predicted to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, continuous expansion of the automotive sector, as well as shifting manufacturers, focus towards safer commute by incorporating water repellent technology to produce water-repellent windshields is estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the review period. However, growing environmental concern regarding the toxic effect of chemicals used in water-repellent agent along with the implementation of strict regulations is predicted to hinder the market growth over the assessment period, 2017 to 2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Water Repellent Agent Market are BASF SE (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Bluestar Silicones USA Corp. (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (UK), 3M Company (U.S.), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan),and Aculon (U.S.), among others.

Segmentation:

The Global Water Repellent Agent Market is categorized on the basis of type, technology, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of the type, the market is bifurcated into polyurethane, Teflon, silicones, and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into water based and solvent based. On the basis of the end user industry, the Water Repellent Agent market is categorized into textiles, construction, automobile, leather, furniture, medical, and others. On the basis of the region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest Water Repellent Agent Market followed by North America and Europe due to growing population. In Europe, Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K are predicted to register a strong growth on account of high demand for water repellent agent in the windshield for automobile manufacturing. In Asia Pacific region, countries such as China, India, and Vietnam are the fastest growing Water Repellent Agent Market and are estimated to grow at the same pace over the forecast period. Improving living standards along with the flourishing growth of construction industry is predicted to contribute to the regional market growth. In North America, the U.S is among the major contributors to the regional market growth due to the increasing textile raw material imports from Asian countries coupled with liberal textile trading regulations and policies. In Latin America, Mexico is expected to register a strong growth due to the robust presence of automobile manufacturers.

