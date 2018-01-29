Veterinary dentistry is a branch of dentistry that deals with taking care of animal teeth. Veterinary dentist’s work for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases and disorders affecting the oral cavity of animals. Different operating fields of veterinary dentistry are oral & maxillofacial radiology, orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, and prosthodontics. In order to perform procedures in all above-mentioned fields, different instruments and equipment are required. Global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market has expanded rapidly in recent years. Significant growth of the market is attributable to the rising number of pet animals, constantly increasing animal health expenditures, and pet insurance. However, factors such as high cost of veterinary dental instruments equipment and lack of awareness about animal health issues are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of sufficient number of key players in the market and high unmet needs have created lucrative opportunities for new players in the global veterinary instruments and & equipment market.

The global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market can be segmented on the basis of type of equipment and region. Based on type of equipment, market can be classified in-to oral examination instrumentation, periodontal therapy equipment and instrumentation, tooth extraction instruments & equipments, and ancillary equipment. Oral examination equipment are further classified in-to periodontal probes, dental explorers, mouth gags, and dental mirrors. Among these, the periodontal probes sub-segment leads the market. Periodontal probe is a blunt-ended, narrow, rounded or flat, graduated instrument. It is employed to determine the degree of gingival inflammation by gentle probing, to measure depth of periodontal probing, and to evaluate the extent of tooth mobility. Dental explorer is a sharp-ended instrument, useful for determination of dental caries, enamel and dentin defects, and fractured teeth.

Periodontal therapy equipment are classified, on the basis of their application, in-to scaling equipment and polishing equipment Scaling equipment are used to remove calculus from supra and sub-gingival surfaces of teeth. Scaling equipment are further classified in to hand instruments and powered equipment. Hand instruments are available in different types. Among them, sickle scaler is the most commonly used scaling equipment in veterinary dentistry. Other types of scaling equipment are hoes, chisels, and files. Powered scalers utilize mechanical or electric energy for operation. The powered scalers sub-segment holds the maximum share of the market, as these scalers are time-saving, highly efficient, and user-friendly. There exists three types of powered scalers, sonic, ultrasonic, and rotary.

Tooth extraction instruments are classified in to hand instruments and power equipment. Examples of hand instruments used for tooth extraction are luxators, elevators, periosteal elevators, extraction forceps, root-tip picks, Minnesota retractors, and scalpel blades. Power equipment used for tooth extraction are micromotor units, compressed-air-driven units, and burs. Ancillary equipment used in veterinary dentistry include magnifying loupes, and dentistry tables.

Based on region, the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market can be segmented in-to North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these, North America leads the global market. Availability of advanced diagnostic techniques, increasing adoption of companion animals, and rise in awareness about animal health are factors driving the global veterinary instruments & equipment market in North America. The region is followed by Europe. The market in Europe is growing at a significant pace. This is attributable on increasing expenditures on animal health, availability of treatment options, and pet insurance in this region. The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to rising livestock population and increasing awareness about pet health in this region.

Key players operating in the global veterinary instruments and equipment market are iM3 Inc., DRE Medical Inc., apexx Veterinary Equipments, Dentalaire, International, TECHNIK TECHNOLOGY Ltd., KRUUSE UK Ltd, VetDent Ltd, Henry Schein, Veterinary Instrumentation, Wright Cottrell & Co., Dr Shipps Laboratories, and Cislak Manufacturing Co, among others.

