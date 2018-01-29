Salts are obtained from a brine, chemically purified and by a process of controlled thermal compression a vacuum head evaporation, solidify and crystalline into special shape with a minimum content of sodium chloride, which is prolonged in vacuum salt market.

The increasing demand of industrial salts is driven by the growth of its application sectors. In vacuum salt market, the chemical used in salt production is the major application of industrial salts is particularly used as raw material for the manufacturing of caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash. The increasing demand for these chemicals will increase the consumption of industrial salts in the coming years.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Vacuum Salt Market

The rising demand for industrial PDV salts with increasing penetration in wide range of application industries including chemical salt processing, water treatment, and agriculture is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period of vacuum salt market. Chlor-alkali sector in a chemical industry is a major consumer of salt for manufacturing of caustic soda and chlorine. Industrial salts are accessible in altered forms and large number of members including global and local industrialists offer broad salt production process portfolio which are distributed under relationship economy trade orientation.

In vacuum salt market it is a natural resource, the market is highly price sensitive and operates on low profit margins. The unavailability of economic substitute is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. North America is the leading market holder and running till past 4-5 years period of time. The augmented demand for industrial salts from Asia-Pacific region is indorsed to the growth in the salt chemistry treating and water treatment sectors in the region. The expansion of chlor-alkali industry and the increasing number of water treatment plants are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific industrial salts market during the forecast period.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Vacuum Salt Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Vacuum Salt Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Application: Chemical Processing, Deicing, Water Treatment, Oil And Gas, Agriculture, And Others

Source: Natural Brine And Rock Salt

Manufacturing Process: Conventional Mining, Solar Evaporation, Vacuum Pan Evaporation

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa, And Rets Of The World

Some of the key players involved in the Vacuum Salt Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Compass Minerals International Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Ineos Group Holdings S.A.

Sample Report @ http://industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16601