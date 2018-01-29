Utah Sprinkler proves that it’s possible to conserve water without sacrificing a lawn’s lushness. Its drip irrigation system is a great alternative to traditional sprinkler systems.

[SANDY, 01/29/2018] — Utah Sprinkler helps residents and commercial establishments maintain green lawns despite the region’s arid landscape and mostly-warm climate. The company has an environment-friendly approach for this: Instead of encouraging homeowners and property managers to use large volumes of water for lawn maintenance, it promotes efficient water use through drip irrigation systems.

Reducing Water Wastage

Utah Sprinkler’s efforts are not only for marketing purposes; the need to reduce water wastage is clear. In the latest report of the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) with regard to freshwater supply in the United States, fifty state water managers expect water shortages under average conditions in most states by 2023.

Although it helps that state governments are taking the initiative to improve freshwater management, availability, and use, a concerted effort from the home front will make a greater difference.

One of the easiest methods of reducing water wastage is by eliminating leaks in pipe systems, especially for outdoor water use. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that it makes up 30% of total water use (the percentage increases to 60% for households in arid regions). Managing leaks and regulating water consumption by using drip irrigation should help to keep total water usage at a minimum.

An Efficient Alternative to Sprinklers

Lawn sprinklers are the go-to options for lawn grass maintenance, but Utah Sprinkler presents a more efficient alternative.

Its drip irrigation systems maximize water supply by directing water to the areas that need it most. This is unlike traditional sprinkler systems, which flings water in every direction. Utah Sprinkler also assures customers that this is a low-pressure system that uses low volumes of water. Moreover, installing the drip irrigation system such that the water flows into the root zone results in even higher efficiency.

Apart from the savings from reduced water consumption, homeowners and lawn maintenance crews can save on fertilizer use. Utah Sprinklers say that with enough water, plants can thrive even with limited fertilizer application.

About Utah Sprinkler

Utah Sprinkler is a sprinkler repair and installation company in Sandy, Utah. It offers a full suite of services for grass care, including spring turn-on, winterization or blowout services, timer installation, and dry spot coverage. Its services are available to residents and commercial businesses in Sandy and other neighboring areas in Salt Lake County.

For more details, visit https://UtahSprinkler.com.