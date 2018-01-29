The recently published report titled United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of United States Cancer Treatment Drugs market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the United States Cancer Treatment Drugs market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on United States Cancer Treatment Drugs market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on United States Cancer Treatment Drugs market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Report 2018

1 Cancer Treatment Drugs Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cancer Treatment Drugs

1.2 Classification of Cancer Treatment Drugs by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Chemotherapy

1.2.4 Targeted Therapy

1.2.5 Immunotherapy

1.2.6 Hormonal Therapy (Biologic Therapy)

1.2.7 Others

1.3 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Blood Cancer

1.3.3 Breast Cancer

1.3.4 Gastrointestinal Cancer

1.3.5 Prostate Cancer

1.3.6 Respiratory/Lung Cancer

1.3.7 Other Cancers

1.4 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 The West Cancer Treatment Drugs Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Southwest Cancer Treatment Drugs Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Cancer Treatment Drugs Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 New England Cancer Treatment Drugs Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 The South Cancer Treatment Drugs Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 The Midwest Cancer Treatment Drugs Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Cancer Treatment Drugs (2013-2025)

1.5.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.3 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Cancer Treatment Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Price by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.3 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

5 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

5.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Roche (Switzerland)

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Roche (Switzerland) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Novartis (Switzerland)

6.2.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Novartis (Switzerland) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Celgene (U.S.)

6.3.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Celgene (U.S.) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Amgen (U.S.)

6.4.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Amgen (U.S.) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

6.5.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.)

6.6.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 Takeda (Japan)

6.7.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 Takeda (Japan) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Eli Lilly (U.S.)

6.8.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Eli Lilly (U.S.) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Pfizer (U.S.)

6.9.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Pfizer (U.S.) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 AstraZeneca (Sweden)

6.10.2 Cancer Treatment Drugs Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 AstraZeneca (Sweden) Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 Astellas (Japan)

6.12 Sanofi (France)

6.13 Bayer (Germany)

6.14 Merck & Co. (U.S.)

6.15 Biogen Idec (U.S.)

6.16 Kyowa Hakko Kirin (Japan)

6.17 Otsuka (Japan)

6.18 Teva (Israel)

6.19 Eisai (Japan)

6.20 Merck KGaA (Germany)

6.21 Ipsen (France)

6.22 AbbVie (U.S.)

6.23 Gilead Sciences (U.S.)

7 Cancer Treatment Drugs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Cancer Treatment Drugs Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cancer Treatment Drugs

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Cancer Treatment Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Cancer Treatment Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

11.1 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

11.4 United States Cancer Treatment Drugs Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

