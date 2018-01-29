The Global Tubeless Tire Market was valued at $130.16 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $212.5 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The tires which are made to run without a separate inner tube are called as tubeless tires. Unlike pneumatic tires, Tubeless tires have determined ribs configured into the bead of the tire, which is quite different from pneumatic tires. In this manner, the outer casing makes an air tight seal with the rim of the wheel, and air is captivated within the assembly of casing and rim. Generally, tubeless tires are made up of tread, spiral layers and steel belt. Tread provides the frame support of the vehicle and improved grip, producing an enhanced transfer of braking stress to road. The market is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period, as a result of its numerous advantages such as their high fuel efficiency, high driver safety and low maintenance.

Market Dynamics

Market Determinants

A constantly rising demand for automobiles is observed all around the globe. This has rapidly increased the growth of vehicle production and sales, eventually causing an increased demand of tubeless tires In addition to this, rising consciousness regarding road safety and strict government regulations regarding vehicular emission and fuel economy are anticipated to stimulate the tubeless tire market growth. For instance, the Transportation Recall Enhancement Accountability Documentation (TREAD) Act of 2000 required NHTSA to develop regulations for installing a tire pressure monitoring system in new passenger cars and light trucks. On the other hand, unstable prices of raw material and upcoming trend of airless tires might emerge out as some major challenges to the market growth. However, technological improvisations and inventions in the automotive tire industry and growing aftermarket as a result of augmented lifespan, are expected to generate futuristic opportunities for the tubeless tire market. As a result of rapidly exhausting fuel resources, enhancement of fuel economy is a major concern in the current scenario. As per the U.S. Department of Energy, out of 130 billion gallons of fuel consumed in passenger cars and light trucks in 2005, about 1.2 billion gallons were wasted as a result of driving on underinflated tires.

Segment Analysis

The global tubeless tire market is categorized on the basis of type, vehicle type, distributed channel and geography. By type, the global market is segmented into radial and bias. On the basis of vehicle type the market is defined as two-wheeler, passenger car and commercial vehicle. By distributed channel, the market is categorized as OEM and aftermarket. Geographically, the market is bifurcated as North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and Rest of World.

ASIA PACIFIC TUBELESS TIRE MARKET BY TYPE

Asia Pacific held the biggest share of tubeless tire market in 2016, as a result of high vehicle production in the region. Moreover, the passenger car segment will dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period of 2017-2024.

Some major market players are Michelin, Hankook tire co., Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Bridgestone Group, Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation), Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company , Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. and Yokohama Rubber Company

