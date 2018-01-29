The report on global tissue diagnostic market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the tissue diagnostic market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global tissue diagnostic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global tissue diagnostic market covers segments such as product, technology, application and end-use. The product segments include accessories and instruments. On the basis of technology, the global tissue diagnostic market is categorized into digital pathology and workflow, special staining, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry (IHC). Furthermore, on the basis of application the tissue diagnostic market is segmented as non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, gastric cancer, breast cancer and lymphoma. On the basis of end-use the tissue diagnostic market is segmented as research laboratories, pharmaceutical organizations, contract research organization (CRO) and hospitals.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global tissue diagnostic market such as, Prometheus Laboratories, bioMerieux, DiaGenic, Alere, Becton Dickinson & Company, Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, and Bio SB.