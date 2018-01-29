These days see classic watches been released incessantly stuffed with merits that went amiss 30 years ago. Today, it’s confronted with much criticism every which way; being classic in the archaic way must embrace minimalism. That’s metal, glass, rubber; plastic and what not are like that in many other classic big name watches in the price category, just not the Tissot flavor. A great, every-day feel keeping you comfortable for an everyday urban life!

The magic of Swiss quality and craftsmanship –that too from one of the oldest Swiss-watch guys is – it goes anywhere! This old Swiss brand is rich with interesting history, many technical innovations (dual-time and anti-magnetic-s being the first kinds) and to a great deal, stunning; most of them make reasonable points in individual contexts.

The Tissot T-Classic PR 100 Titanium Quartz T101.410.44.041.00 T1014104404100 Men’s Watch goes with dress and casual wear effortlessly. The blue dial version with its Arabic numerals is not as serious as its Roman version. It makes a great watch for formal occasions. It’s impressive in its quality, overall attention to detail and stuffed with grade-A contents.

Powered by a Swiss-made, ETA quartz movement that needs a battery change every 2 years (approx.); the Tissot T-Classic PR 100 Titanium Quartz T101.410.44.041.00 T1014104404100 Men’s Watch lets you know when it needs one. The watch is very quite thin, which is mainly because it is quartz so the movement is slimmer. The sapphire crystal sits as if blended into the entire housing, with a case back and band both made from stainless steel.

The bracelet connects solid-end links, impressive in the steel’s quality, bulk and finish, fitting extremely snug with the case, creating a solid feel. It makes the Tissot T-Classic PR 100 Titanium Quartz T101.410.44.041.00 T1014104404100 Men’s Watch feel safer under water; it goes till 300 feet. The T-signed crown is very highly polished and reflects light well.

The clasp of the Tissot Watches For Men hollow, but the metal is very high quality in its feel and finish; the type not to be found often in the entry-level Swiss-dom. Then again, the quartz! Brushed links guard their polished centers. It is bit ornamental, so looks good amidst black blazers and white shirts; the whole ensemble sliding under the sleeves easily if need be. With a screwed-in case back, it would have been better instead of the present snap-on case-back.

Bottom line: Among the classic watches destined for regular, day-to-day wearing, the Tissot PR 100 Quartz Chronometer Men’s Watch earns its place somewhere among the upper rungs, fitting everywhere between the office and the Sunday afternoon drink with close friends in a quiet, chilled-out bar. It’s a simple, elegant face that follows a much-adored format by the ‘classic’ lovers, symbolizing luxury with quality in a classic style.

