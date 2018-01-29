Aspri Spirits, one of the leading importers and distributors of premium wines & spirits in India, presents exceptional cocktails for Valentine’s Day using globally the most popular liqueur, Amrula.

Amarula Cream originates from Africa and is a perfect drink to celebrate your love with your partner this Valentine’s. Enjoy it plain with ice or concoct a delicious cocktail; this drink will sure bring alive the romance & love. So entice your taste buds with these creamy cocktails.

Below are some recipes of the drink you can savour;

AMARULA STORM IN A SHORT

37.5ml Amarula Cream Liquer

Slash of fresh grated ginger and a turn of honey

15ml bourbon

50ml half and half(half cream and half milk)

AMARULA SPICED DRAM

35ml Amarula Cream Liquer

20ml spiced infused whiskey(clove, cinamom,juniper, star anise & cardamom)

AMARULA CITRUS CRÈME

50ml Amarula Cream Liqeur

20ml triple sec

Zest of an orange

ULA COFFEE SURPRISE

60ml Amarula Cream Liqeur

Mug of strong filter coffee

50ml whipped cream

8 marshmallows

20ml brown sugar

20ml hot chocolate powder

AMARULA RED VELVET

30ml Amarula Cream Liqueur

20ml Red Berry Vodka

20ml Beetroot juice

20ml white chocolate syrup

10ml grenadine