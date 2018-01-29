Aspri Spirits, one of the leading importers and distributors of premium wines & spirits in India, presents exceptional cocktails for Valentine’s Day using globally the most popular liqueur, Amrula.
Amarula Cream originates from Africa and is a perfect drink to celebrate your love with your partner this Valentine’s. Enjoy it plain with ice or concoct a delicious cocktail; this drink will sure bring alive the romance & love. So entice your taste buds with these creamy cocktails.
Below are some recipes of the drink you can savour;
AMARULA STORM IN A SHORT
37.5ml Amarula Cream Liquer
Slash of fresh grated ginger and a turn of honey
15ml bourbon
50ml half and half(half cream and half milk)
AMARULA SPICED DRAM
35ml Amarula Cream Liquer
20ml spiced infused whiskey(clove, cinamom,juniper, star anise & cardamom)
AMARULA CITRUS CRÈME
50ml Amarula Cream Liqeur
20ml triple sec
Zest of an orange
ULA COFFEE SURPRISE
60ml Amarula Cream Liqeur
Mug of strong filter coffee
50ml whipped cream
8 marshmallows
20ml brown sugar
20ml hot chocolate powder
AMARULA RED VELVET
30ml Amarula Cream Liqueur
20ml Red Berry Vodka
20ml Beetroot juice
20ml white chocolate syrup
10ml grenadine
