Hoverboard is one of the hottest gift from the year. This is also known with much more accurate name which is less enticing too, is An Electric Hands-free Scooter. If you dare to try this, then obviously you have some questions before shopping. And we are here to answer your questions.

From Where to Buy?

If your holidays are about to come, you are little late to buy one now. But you don’t need to worry. This is going to be tough but not impossible. Major retailers have already sold them out and don’t want to stock them because of the liability issues. It would be much better going directly to the manufacturer’s website which is the Best bet for you.

Which is the safest one?

This is not embarrassing at all if you give preference to safety measures. There are some low quality devices with cheap battery packs that overheat. This results in explosion. So think twice and get the Quality Product.

Are they Kids-friendly?

Keep in mind that if you are buying a gadget like Hoverboard for your kid, Prefer the one with a handle. Swegway Hoverboards are certainly safer and meant for small people. You can also opt for a lower speed device (maximum speed 5 MPH). The devices with bigger tires are easy to maneuver with comparison to others.

Best outdoors where you can ride?

If you want to take out this device on pavement or concrete, then most of brands’ hoverboards will work well. But if you are to going to take it out on a rough terrain, then you need to consider major factors. The most common but important thing you must notice is, these are electric and riding them in rain is not very good idea at all.