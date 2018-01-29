A fireplace mantel can transform an ordinary room into an elegant space. People looking to add life and charm to their home can consider getting a fireplace mantel from Authentic Provence.

The Beauty of Limestone Mantels

According to an article by Do It Yourself, the craftsmanship of limestone fireplace mantels is highly noticeable. They give any living space with a focal point and exude a premium finish. Moreover, many of the limestone mantels are hand-carved, making the material look intricate and exquisite.

On top of delivering a sense of refinement to a home, limestone mantels are durable. Homeowners can rest easy knowing that the mantel will last a lifetime.

Delivering a French Charm with Antique Fireplace Mantels

Homeowners who want to transform their fireplace and bring the appeal of the French lifestyle to their houses can check out the French limestone fireplace mantels of Authentic Provence. The company offers antique limestone mantels dating from the 18th century to the present.

Regarding the styles of the hand-carved limestone mantels, Authentic Provence features styles ranging from the simple Louis XIII lines to the iconic Renaissance style. Moreover, the company remarks that these styles are typically present throughout France and are an essential element of indoor living.

A few of the fireplace mantels offered by the company include:

• Fireplace Mantel Fleur de Lys

• Antique French Mantel Directoire

• Antique Fireplace Mantel Au Bouquet

• Cheminee Bergerac

• Cheminee Royal

About Authentic Provence

Founded by Susan and Wolfgang Hofherr, Authentic Provence is the premier source for monumental garden antiques. The company has expanded into a 45,000-square foot enterprise. Additionally, it is famous for its selection of Italian and French antiques as well as reclaimed building materials.

Besides offering antiques and furniture, the company has a boutique storefront featuring petite treasures suitable for gardens and homes.

Log on to https://www.authenticprovence.com for more details.