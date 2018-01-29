Infinium Global Research has added a new report on smartphone display market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of smartphone display over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global smartphone display market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1010

The recent report on global smartphone display market identified that Americas dominated the global smartphone display market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the smartphone display market worldwide.

The report segments the global smartphone display market on the basis of technology, screen size, and resolution.

Global Smartphone Display Market by Technology

OLED

LCD

Global Smartphone Display Market by Screen Size

Above 6.0 inch

5 inch-5.9 inch

0 inch-5.4 inch

Below 5.0 inch

Global Smartphone Display Market by Resolution

300-799

800-1199

HD

Full high definition (FHD)

Other

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/1010

Global Smartphone Display Market by Regions

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report