A Silo is a structure for storing bulk materials majorly used in agriculture industry to store grains. World is facing the increasing demand for food and a dependency on agriculture and we cannot deny the importance of grains to feed the growing world population. Because of not so favourable conditions of climate the production is done once in a year and the grains are stored to fulfil the demand and that is why the proper storage is highly critical and very important aspect of farming industry. Industries in which Silos are used widely are Food and Grains, Chemicals, Plastic and Petrochemical. Materials that can be stored in Silos are Grain, Wood Chips, Silage, Cement, Sand etc. Silos keep the grains safer for longer period and used the less area but provide higher capacity.

STEEL SILOS

While the options available for grain and the Industrial materials storage are many, the most popular one is Steel Silos for its outstanding features. All steel silo parts are manufactured in a factory, so the quality can be totally controlled. Steel silos generally gives the greater storage capacity per dollar. They might not be as tall as concrete silos but have bigger diameters hence the highest capacity. Installation is easier and are highly efficient in case of natural disasters like Earthquake. Aeration, an important process in grain storage is easiest and effective in Steel Silos. The single silo capacity range up to 44550 cubic meters. There are reports that Soy farmers in Brazil are running out of rooms for quality storage and facing a downside to becoming one of the world’s top producers of soybeans. Highly flexible with an advancement of technology investment in steel silos infrastructure is the need of the hour to handle such global issues.

WOOD SILOS

The ancient form of efficient storage, these are made using the Wood staves. There are three types of wood silos, the stave type, the resaw and studded type and the octagon-shaped type. Popular in the 19th and early 20th centuries, designed using stacked boards and were usually rectangular in shape. Two by six inch stacked overlapping boards and held together by “spikes” (large nails) provided the strength for each silo to hold approximately 200 tons of silage. The Silos originally had a masonry lining. This sealed the inside of the silo as a means to prevent spoilage of the silage from exposure to air and water. Wood Silos are widely used in North America because of their weather condition. Farms there are relatively small and many have livestock. When it comes to cost it is comparable to the cost of concrete silos. Some of the wood silos are also converted into homes. The major advantages of wood silos are it works best for Silage and feed storage in cold weathers because it does not freeze and the quality or freshness remains same so the feed that comes out of a wooden Silo is often sweeter.

SILOS MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT TYPES

Wooden silos

• Steel Silos

• Concrete Silos

• Reinforced concrete Silos

BY APPLICATIONS

Agriculture

• Industrial

BY REGIONS

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• BENTALL ROWLANDS

• SILOS CÓRDOBA

• SIOUX STEEL

• HANSON

• TSC

• SCUTTI

• ACTERRA

• NELSONS

• P+W METALLBAU

• SUPERIOR GRAIN EQUIPMENT

