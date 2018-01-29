Clifton, NJ – Sax LLP, a tax, accounting and advisory firm based in New Jersey, recently shared that Shivani Jain, the company’s Partner and Tax Leader, was featured in an article for the latest issue of NJCPA Magazine. The company stated that the magazine is the official magazine for the New Jersey Society of CPAs. The company went on to state that the article is entitled “Tax Season – A Different Kind of Boot Camp.” According to Sax LLP , the article, written by NJCPA Magazine’s content editor Kathleen Hoffhelder, examines ways that CPAs deal with the hectic tax season.

Sax LLP announced that, in the article, Jain shared initiatives that the company has implemented for effectively dealing with the stress of tax season. According to Sax, Jain was quoted as saying, “We provide catered food for those in the office on the weekends and coordinate visits from a masseuse, a shoe repair and shining vendor, and a dry cleaning service. We work to hold more ‘let your hair down’ type events like themed parties and prize giveaways and a post-tax season happy hour event to celebrate the close of tax season”. Jain also stated that holding periodic meetings with clients throughout the year is a helpful way to take some of the strain off its employees during tax season.

Sax LLP indicated that it was honored for the opportunity to share tips for dealing with the hustle and bustle of tax season as it can be a strain on CPAs who give up a good amount of personal time to meet deadlines and client expectations. The company can be followed at http://www.brownbook.net/business/42091572/sax-llp

Sax LLP closed its announcement by providing some company information. Sax LLP stated that it is a family-owned, multi-disciplinary accounting, tax, and advisory firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City. Sax LLP also stated that it is a member of the RSM US Alliance (formerly McGladrey Alliance), a premier affiliation of independent accounting and consulting firms across the country. Reviews of the company can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Sax+LLP/@40.871714,-74.1904212,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x20a1f6dd214631d6!8m2!3d40.871714!4d-74.1882325?hl=en

