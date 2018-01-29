Saudi Arabia Education Industry by K-12 Education, Higher Education, Vocational Education, Teacher Training, Test Preparation, E-learning – Outlook to 2021″ suggested a rapid growth in Saudi Arabia Education Industry, majorly driven by rising initiatives taken by the Ministry of Education to provide quality education by collaborating with various private players operating in the space. The stakeholders of this report include education institutes, schools, universities, training centers, companies involved in research, teachers and students in Indonesia and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in education industry in future.

Detailed comparative analysis of major players in education industry has also been provided. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments and SWOT analysis are also added in the study. The future analysis of the overall Saudi Arabia Education Industry has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

Saudi Arabia Education Industry Overview and Size

The three major organizations that oversee the operations of education market players in Saudi Arabia are the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC). Education industry in Saudi Arabia witnessed a continuous increase to USD ~ million during 2016 from USD ~ million during 2011, registering a CAGR of ~ between 2011 and 2016. The growing concern for quality education by the education sector in the Kingdom encouraged the government to allocate USD ~ billion for education and training during its 2016 budget. This led to the expansion of the existing players and the entrance of new players to cater the growing number of students, thereby adding to the revenues of the industry during the review period.

Saudi Arabia Education Industry

The education industry in the Kingdom was dominated by the revenues generated from increased enrollments to the universities and colleges in the country during 2016. Universities charged the highest fee amongst all the educational institutes in the overall industry, thus making them contribute the maximum share of USD ~ million to the overall industry revenues in 2016.

K-12 schools contributed USD ~ million to the overall revenues during the same year. All vocational and technical training centers in Saudi Arabia were administered by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and contributed USD ~ million to the overall revenues for education industry during 2016.

Rising awareness about internet sources and the use of online portals to educate the Saudi nationals, has led to the growth of this sector overtime. E-Learning contributed USD ~ million to the overall revenues generated by the Saudi Arabian education industry in 2016.

Market players operating in test preparation sector contributed USD ~ million to the overall industry revenues during 2016

Saudi Arabia Higher Education Industry

Government universities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed the maximum number of enrollments during 2015. The total enrollments to private universities merely inclined from ~ in 2011 to ~ for the academic session of 2015.

The collective enrollments to various courses in government, private and other universities were dominated by the male population of the Kingdom with ~ enrollments during 2015.

Since, bachelor’s degree is the first step to higher education; this segment has witnessed the most number of enrollments, constituting ~% to the pie of 2015 academic session. ~% of the overall students who pursued higher education was enrolled to average diploma courses for the academic session of 2015. Universities offering post- graduate degrees witnessed the least number of enrollments during 2015, constituting ~% of the overall students continuing higher education in Saudi Arabia. The religious city of Makkah has witnessed the maximum enrollments of ~ people to higher education universities and colleges during 2015.

Saudi Arabia K-12 Education Industry

There were ~ public schools in the country by 2016. The growing demand for better quality education in the country has made private players to tap this sector over the years. The total number of private schools in the Kingdom increased from ~ during 2015 to ~during 2016. International schools which attracted the higher income class in the country inclined from ~ schools during 2015 to ~ schools during 2016.

Saudi Arabia Vocational and Technical Training Industry

Maximum teachers that were enrolled to various training institutes in the Kingdom were Saudi Nationals. ~ Saudi teachers were enrolled to training institutes during 2015.

With a dominating share of ~% in the overall enrollments, training institutes offered various programs that helped the academicians in getting advanced knowledge about various subjects that could be covered at K-12 schools. Enrollments to technical colleges contributed a mere share of ~% to the overall enrollments during the same year.

The percentage of teachers enrolling to private education and training centers constituted a dominant share of ~% in the overall enrollments to various training institutes of the Kingdom in 2015. Majorly driven by more number of men than women in Saudi Arabia, technical colleges witnessed the maximum share of ~% in total enrollments being dominated by the male teachers during 2015. The enrollments of students to training institutes constituted a dominant share of ~% in the overall enrollments to various vocational and technical centers operating in the country.

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

K-12 schools in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were the major end users of e-learning technology during 2016. Adoption of e-learning in higher education colleges contributed ~% to the overall industry revenues in 2016. The increased demand for e-learning systems by corporate & government bodies added a share of ~% to the overall e-learning industry revenues in Saudi Arabia during 2016.

Content services contributed a dominant share of ~% to the overall revenues generated by e-learning industry in the Kingdom during 2016. Content services were majorly demanded by the users in educational sector, wherein improvised and advanced instructional content was offered to uplift the public sector education in the country.

Technology services, which typically include learning management systems (LMS), smart classes, and smart authoring tools, constituted ~% in the overall revenues generated by the players operating in e-learning industry in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Test Preparation Industry

There were ~ students enrolling to undertake SAT in 2016. The test preparation industry noticed a contribution of USD ~ million to the overall revenues from IELTS preparation classes in 2016. There were ~ Saudi students who applied for GRE in 2016. ~ students in the country appeared for TOEFL during 2016, which were ~ more students than the last year.

Merely ~ students enrolled to GMAT during 2016 and the revenue generated by market players by offering tutoring for the test added USD ~ million to the overall test preparation industry revenues for the same year.

Saudi Arabia Education Industry Future Outlook and Projections

The Saudi Arabian education industry is projected to augment to USD ~ million by 2021 from USD ~ million during 2016, registering a CAGR of ~ during the period 2016-2021. The allocation of USD ~ billion to education sector of the country in the 2017 annual budget is expected to assist in the development of education industry during the outlook period, thus leading to the growth of all sectors. The expansion of the Colleges of Excellence (CoE) by way of offering ~ colleges by 2020 for vocational training programs is projected to drive the overall industry revenues due to rising demand for training and technical courses in the Kingdom.

The revenues generated by the players in Saudi Arabia K-12 education industry are projected to augment to USD ~ million by 2021 from USD ~ million during 2016, registering a CAGR of ~% during the same period.

The revenues generated by e-learning market players in Saudi Arabia are projected to augment to USD ~ million by 2021 from USD ~ million during 2016, registering a CAGR of ~% during the period 2016-2021.

