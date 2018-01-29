Latest industry research report on: Global Sand Control Systems Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for sand control systems at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sand control systems market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sand control systems during the forecast period. The report also highlights the opportunities in the sand control systems market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sand control systems market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the sand control systems market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global sand control systems market by segmenting it in terms of techniques. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for sand control systems in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual technique segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sand control systems market. Key players include Baker Hughes, Inc., 3M, Grit Industries, Inc., Halliburton, RPC Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Variperm (Canada) Limited, Weatherford International Ltd., Welltec A/S, and Tendeka. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of sand control systems for 2015 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of sand control systems is provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers are estimated based on key technique segments of sand control systems. Market size and forecast for each major technique is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Oil & Gas Journal, BP Statistical Review of World Energy, Upstream online, Bloomberg, Hoover’s, Factiva, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global sand control systems market as:

Sand Control Systems Market – Technique Analysis

Rate Exclusion

Resin Coated Gravel

Plastic Consolidation

Stand-Alone Screens

Gravel Packing

Frac Pack

Others

