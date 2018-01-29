San Diego, CA – Charles 3X Alexander, Director of Outreach for San Diego’s “I Am My Brother’s Keeper” program, announces the release of “We are Our Ancestors’ Keepers”, an educational teaching resource and children’s book.

“The purpose of this book is to empower all the melanated children of color around the world,” 3X says. “It allows black people the opportunity to bridge the gap of the continents due to the African Diaspora. See, black people are one; whether you are of Latin descent, Caribbean, or Native, your duty is to carry on the torch.”

The book features the riveting stories and captivating illustrations of more than thirty black historical figures from ancient eras and the Middle Ages through present times. Featured individuals include Amina, a Nigerian queen and warrior; Toussaint Louverture, a Haitian leader who led a revolutionary slave rebellion; Muhammad Ali, an American champion boxer and humanitarian, and others. It also includes a question-and-answer writing activity.

As a longtime youth leader and recipient of numerous awards, including community activist awards from the San Diego Voice and Viewpoint (2016) and Black American Political Association of California (2017), 3X’s focus remains on mentoring youth and improving community conditions through ancestral knowledge.

“As our remarkable legacies are watched over by our ancestors, their stories will forever live on as they pierce the ears of our black youth with hope, unity and the realization of our higher selves, which is nothing shorter or greater than black excellence,” 3X says.

The book is published by Amber Books Publishing, the largest national publisher of African-American self-help books. The book is available for purchase on Amazon and at www.weareourancestorskeepers.com

Essay Contest

In an effort to honor and continue the legacies of our extraordinary ancestors, Elite 8 Corporation is pleased to announce the “We Are Our Ancestors’ Keepers” essay contest for elementary, middle, and high school students. This is an opportunity for students to showcase their understanding of the invaluable contributions of African-Americans and how they have made a positive difference in the world for humanity. It is our goal to educate, engage, and empower our youth about the significance of the pathways African-American pioneers have paved for them in spite of the many obstacles and hostility they confronted. Additionally, it is our objective to encourage excellence in writing. Each group of students participating in the essay contest and submitting essays has the opportunity to win prizes for 3rd place $100, 2nd place $250, and 1st place $500 as the essay contest winners. For more details about the essay contest, please visit our website at www.weareourancestorskeepers.com

Media Contact:

Brother Charles 3X Alexander

Phone: 619.601.1903

Email: weareourancestorskeepers@gmail.com

Website: www.weareourancestorskeepers.com