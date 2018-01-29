According to a new report, low cost of products is a major impacting factor for Brazilian customers, thereby enabling retailers to discover other different ways to attract customers. This new report titled ‘Retail Drivers in Brazil’ has recently been incorporated by Market Research Hub in its extensive research repository. Shopping malls as well as individual stores strategize to make shopping an enjoyable experience with high-quality consumer facilities and a relaxed environment, so as to appeal to buyers and thereby increase store footfalls.

The report states that the modification of shopping hubs into shopping and entertainment outlets with places to relax and have good food is essential to succeed in this competitive market. In addition to good location and low product prices, buyers want to go shopping in a pleasant manner and have a good time – retailers in Brazil need to take cognizance of this fact and strategize accordingly. Moreover, the report suggests that top retail brands in Brazil are using social media to attract their clients, while endorsing new and advanced products and providing efficient online customer service to their consumers.

Retail Drivers in Brazil: Market Dynamics

The report provides the definition an introduction of the retail drivers in Brazil. The report also provides information on the various factors impacting the growth of the market. The report further throws light on the various opportunities, drivers and restraints, enabling key market stakeholders to plan strategies to succeed in the retail drivers market in Brazil.

The report also highlights the prominent players operating in this marketplace. Android Pay, WhatsApp and the e-commerce magazine Luiza are some of the notable names in the retail drivers market in Brazil. The report highlights the present nature and future status of the retail drivers market in Brazil. According to the report, low prices and free product samples can act as a key driver of revenue growth by luring customers to shop in shopping malls as well as online brand stores.

Retail Drivers in Brazil: Key Player Insights

The concluding chapter is completely dedicated to present the competitive assessment of the retail drivers market in Brazil. The report features some of the top companies operating in the Brazil retail market. The report showcases the companies on the basis of metrics that include product portfolio, business overview of the companies, major business strategies, recent market developments by the companies, and a comprehensive SWOT analysis. Some of the leading companies profiled in this report include Android Pay, WhatsApp, Pão de Açúcar, Magazine Luíza and ShopFacil.com. This valuable section of the report also provides a dashboard view to the report readers to enable them to get a clear picture of the competitive landscape of the Brazil retail market.

