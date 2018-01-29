Recruitment software provider Recruitive have joined forces and integrated their cloud based software with recruitment job site, GoJobSearch.

GoJobSearch is the latest, all industry, UK recruitment job site, providing recruitment solutions to employers and recruitment agencies, with a job search service available to candidates.

They have a wide variety of jobs in the UK and European markets; so searching for the ideal role has never been easier. Thousands of jobs are added daily from both direct employers and agencies. What’s even better is the affordability; no company or agency, big or small should have to pay a fortune to advertise their job vacancies!

Morgan Graeme, Head of IT at GoJobSearch comments: “We connect employers and the jobs they are offering with the best suited candidates. Our incredibly affordable job posting subscription makes posting jobs affordable to even the smallest of companies”

Sarah Tipton, Marketing Assistant at Recruitive comments; “We are delighted to be able to offer our clients the opportunity to post their vacancies to GoJobSearch. What’s more they are offering Recruitive client’s unlimited job posting for just £45 per month”

For more information please visit:

http://www.gojobsearch.co.uk/