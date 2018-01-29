Latest industry research report on: Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Produced water is a blend of organic and inorganic compounds that are produced during the extraction of oil and gas. Produced water is usually generated in large quantities. Currently, there is no separation between oil management and produced water in terms of administrative divisions. There are, however, multiple stages within oil management that cater to the management of produced water.

The primary aim of any oil management body is to minimize the amount of water produced in order to reduce the volume of water that is lifted and pumped and consequently reduce the volume of water being treated and disposed. Most conventional oil production scenarios witness an exponential proportion between the amount of oil extracted and the volume of water produced. Unconventional oil production methods show an inverse proportion between oil and water.

This research report on the global produced water treatment market provides descriptive analysis of all the features that drive it as well as the obstacles that it faces currently. The report derives relevant and valuable data from a curated archive and presents it to the user in a format that applies to the current and future trends in the global produced water treatment market. The research is conducted in a segmented manner based on the various types of treatment, including membrane, physical, and others.

The report provides a holistic study of the trends in the global produced water treatment market through the eyes of its top players, regions, and other categories. The report incorporates all the recent developments that have occurred in the global produced water treatment market, along with conclusive applications of top rated research methodologies such as Porter’s five force analysis and SWOT analysis.

Overview of the Global Produced Water Treatment Market

The global produced water treatment market is currently expected to grow at a steady rate. One of the major drivers of the global produced water treatment market is the increase in the rate of exploration of on-shore and off-shore oil and gas resources. Extraction procedures have scaled up in terms of number of installations as well as production volume, further propelled by a growing demand for oil and gas on a global level. The global produced water treatment market also benefits from the growing prevalence of fracking, or land gas drilling through the use of hydraulic fracturing. As the production rates of the oil industry increase, so will the demand from the global produced water treatment market.

The market is also propelled by the constantly reducing supply of usable water in developing countries such as India and China, thereby increasing the demand for better water treatment solutions.

The market is, however, restrained by the high installation costs and operation costs. Most top players in the oil and gas industry are concerned about the scaling of water treatment processes with their growing production of oil. They have also expressed concern regarding the high maintenance costs of operating large-scale water treatment equipment.

Regional analysis of the global produced water treatment market reveals North America to have led in the recent past, owing to an increase in oil exploration and tightening government regulations over the release of treated and polluted water in larger water bodies.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

The key players in the global produced water treatment market are Siemens, Veolia, Cetco Energy Services, Baker Hughes Inc., Schlumberger, FMC Technologies, Ovivo, Halliburton, GE Water, and Enviro-Tech Systems.

