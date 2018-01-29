The report on global Process Analytical Technology Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global Process Analytical Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 13.0% and 13.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global market size was USD 1.56 billion in 2015.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Process Analytical Technology is driven by factors such as Requirement for Manufacturing Process Effectiveness Leading to Quality Improvement, Technological Advancements, and Government Regulations. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Process Analytical Technology Deployment. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Emerging Markets Offer Profitable Growth Opportunities, Increasing Acceptance of Analytical Instruments in Bioprocesses.

Segments Covered

The report on global Process Analytical Technology Market covers the segments based on Products and Services, Technique, Measurement and End User. The Products and Services of Process Analytical Technology include Products and Services. The technique segment includes Chromatography, Particle Size Analysis, Spectroscopy, Capillary Electrophoresis and Other Techniques. On the basis of Measurement the global Process Analytical Technology Market is segmented as In-Line Measurement, At-Line Measurement, On-Line Measurement, and Off-Line Measurement. On the basis of End User Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations and Other End Users .

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Globally, North America market dominated the world Process Analytical Technology Market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.Due to the increasing government funding in the biotechnology industry, increasing focus of international players in emerging markets and increasing number of contract research and manufacturing organizations.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Process Analytical Technology Market such as, Perkinelmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Danaher Corporation (Ab Sciex LLC), Emerson Electric Co., Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG (Zeiss Group), ABB Ltd.