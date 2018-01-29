Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co. has improved its online portal with a new search function. The new feature will enhance product access in its online electrical store.

After relaunching its newly refurbished website at the end of last year, Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Company has continued to optimize the site’s functionality by adding new features regularly. The company has just added a new “Search” function on the site. And just before that, Photon Communications introduced a “Reviews” widget on the site for customers to comment, post reviews, and rate products. The newly added search feature is for querying the company’s comprehensive product catalog. The company’s catalog features nearly two dozen categories of electrical and telecommunications equipment and supplies and each category contains many subcategories with a hundreds of different products in each.

Photon Communications has unveiled a basic search function on its website. The new feature is featured atop the website at the exact center of the webpage. Users will only be required to input the name or brand of a certain product in the provided space and then to click the button with the search symbol right next to the fill-in space. The basic search engine will then query the catalog before revealing the results in a very short time. The user can then select and click on any product to view the product details and price. Photon Communications runs a fully fledged online electrical and communications store with an extensive product catalog, a secure shopping cart, and multiple payment options. By introducing the new search feature, the company aims at enhancing the online shopping experience of its customers. Instead of tediously browsing the entire catalog in search of a specific product, users will now be able to search directly for desired items using the basic search engine; thereby saving time and energy. The electrical supply company can be followed at http://www.communitywalk.com/map/index/2055449

