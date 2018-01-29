Global Personal Care Packaging Market Information by Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, others), by Product (Bottles, Jars, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, and others), by Application (Skin Care, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Bath & Shower and others) any by Region – Forecast to 2022

Global Personal Care Packaging Market – Overview:

Rapidly growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, the Global Personal Care Packaging Market is expected to cross USD $36, 85 Billion by the end of the forecasting period 2017 – 2022.

Personal Care packaging materials are often used in the packaging of health and beauty products to protect them from damage or contamination.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the Global Personal Care Packaging Market are awareness among the people about the personal care and the increased investment by the packaging companies to bring technological advancement to the industry, acknowledges the team Research Analyst of MRFR, while commenting upon this deep diving study report published by Market Research Future, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures spread over 146 pages.

Global Personal Care Packaging Market – Key Players

The key players of global personal care packaging market report include Amcor Ltd., WestRock Company, Saint-Gobain S.A, Bemis Company Inc.

Other Prominent players are Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Albéa Services S.A.S, Gerresheimer AG, Ampac Holdings, LLC and AptarGroup.

Global Personal Care Packaging Market – Segments

Global Personal Care Packaging Market is segmented in to 4 dynamics for an easy grasp.

Segmentation by Material: Comprises of Plastic, Glass, Metal, others

Segmentation by Product : Comprises of Bottles, Jars, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, and others

Segmentation by Application : Comprises of Skin Care, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Bath & Shower and others

Segmentation by Region – Comprises of Geographical Regions.

Global Personal Care Packaging Market – Synopsis & Scenario

Personal Care manufacturers are focusing upon the brand differentiation and thus are more stringent about the packaging of their products. Manufacturers have to provide a detailed description of every product to consumers, including safety reports, ingredient descriptions, statement of compliance, data on animal testing, and method of manufacturing. Attributing to such industry trends, the global market of personal care packaging is growing rapidly with a CAGR of 5.2% and estimated to even Cross USD 36.85 Billion.

Personal Care packaging is widely used in applications such as skin care, cosmetics, fragrances and bath & shower products. Skin Care and hair care segments by products contributes highest to the overall growth. Materials such as glass and plastic are used for packaging such products.

Personal Care Packaging Market Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, majorly owing to changing lifestyles, rising disposable income and growing awareness among consumers. The demand from the average households in India, China, Russia and Brazil is primarily responsible for the high demand of personal care products.

